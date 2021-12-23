Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after buying an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

