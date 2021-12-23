Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $31.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 333.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,832 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 302.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.