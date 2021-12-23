Pettee Investors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 193,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

