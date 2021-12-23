Pettee Investors Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $212.40. 7,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. The firm has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

