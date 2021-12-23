Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $115,603.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,887,675 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

