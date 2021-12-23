PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PHAS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.