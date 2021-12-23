PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PHAS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

