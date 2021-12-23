Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) traded down 3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.95. 2,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.