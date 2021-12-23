Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65.

About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

