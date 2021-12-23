PlatON (LAT) Price Down 10% This Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $272.11 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00210403 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,006,571 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

