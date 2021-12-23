POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.23. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $7,690,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $21,318,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

