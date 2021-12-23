Polis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,498.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Polis has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $18,498.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012302 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00137579 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.56 or 0.00545346 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

