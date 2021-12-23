PolkaCover Hits One Day Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

