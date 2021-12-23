Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 339,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Popular by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

