Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

NYSE APTS opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

