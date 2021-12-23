Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 119,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

