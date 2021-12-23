Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,503 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

