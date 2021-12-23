Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69.

