Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $162.26 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

