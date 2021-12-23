Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

