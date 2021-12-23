ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Position Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of ProPetro worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.32 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $860.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,957. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

