Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE PB traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $71.85. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

