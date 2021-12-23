Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 308,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 4,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

