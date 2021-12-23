Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

