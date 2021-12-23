Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.78

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 13416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 714,002 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,691,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.