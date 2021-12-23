Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Given “Hold” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reissued a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.50.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

