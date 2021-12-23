Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed stock opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

