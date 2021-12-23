Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Issued By DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
HUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
