QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. QCR posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QCR by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

