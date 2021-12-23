Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 589,554 shares of company stock worth $72,017,461 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

