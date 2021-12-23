Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $405.07

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.07 ($5.35) and traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.91). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 372.25 ($4.92), with a volume of 9,851 shares.

The company has a market cap of £193.52 million and a P/E ratio of 64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 458.43.

In related news, insider Laura Seffino sold 20,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.24), for a total value of £97,430.24 ($128,722.74).

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

