Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

CHW stock opened at C$14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$8.38 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.68.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.50 million.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374 over the last three months.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

