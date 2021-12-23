Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,071 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $254,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

VIG stock opened at $167.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

