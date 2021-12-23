Raymond James & Associates Buys 26,605 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $206,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $318.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

