Raymond James & Associates Buys 357,854 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,237,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

VOO stock opened at $429.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

