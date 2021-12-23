Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $407,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

