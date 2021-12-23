Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 108,998 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $454,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

