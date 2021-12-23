Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $191.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,937.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,780.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.