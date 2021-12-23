Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $129,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

