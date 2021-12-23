Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.25. 1,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,601,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

