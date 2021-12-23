Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $171.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

