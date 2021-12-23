Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

