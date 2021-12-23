Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

