Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

MA opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

