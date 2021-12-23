Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,705 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CNXC stock opened at $176.25 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

