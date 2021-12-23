Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

INTU opened at $631.66 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

