Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

SHOP opened at $1,385.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,490.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,472.91. The company has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

