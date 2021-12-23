Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,912.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,780.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

