Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $617.48 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.28 and a 200-day moving average of $606.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

