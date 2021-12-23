Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REGN opened at $617.48 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.28 and a 200-day moving average of $606.77.
In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
