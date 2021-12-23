Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 253.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

