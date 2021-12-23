Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 253.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
