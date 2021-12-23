Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.10. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

